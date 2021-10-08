Clark County and Las Vegas Indian Center Host 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October and recognizes Native Americans as the first to settle in the United States.

Rulon Pete, Executive Director at the Las Vegas Indian Center says Native Americans were here before Colonial settlers arrived and remembering the history of Indigenous People is important.

"Instead of having Columbus day we will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. We were the original founders in America," Pete.

Pete says there are over 63,000 Native Americans living in Las Vegas.

"We are still here," Pete said.

Clark County said, "Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day on this date is significant as part of a nationwide movement to fight the invisibility of the Indigenous people."

Clark County and the Las Vegas Indian Center will host the 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples' Day on October 10.

"It is a cultural event and car parade on the Las Vegas strip, it will be a great day," Pete said.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and feature art, fashion, performances, and food.

Free Covid-19 and Flu vaccines will also be available.

In a statement, Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, "Clark County is committed to promoting the accurate representation of Indigenous people in our cultural, educational, and historical programs to ensure our community can benefit from their ancestral knowledge."

According to Clark County, the state of Nevada is home to over twenty-seven Tribal nations and communities.

Over the last ten years, Clark County had the fastest-growing Native population.

The Las Vegas Indian Center is located at 2300 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106.