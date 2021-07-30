Celebrating French American Heritage Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — July is National French American Heritage Month.

Claudine Escobar-Durand is the Executive Director at Alliance Française de Las Vegas.

She teaches everything you need to know about French culture.

"Our mission here is to teach and promote french culture and heritage," Escobar-Durand said.

Alliance Française de Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization located at 3651 S. Lindell Road.

While there's not a large population of French Americans in Sin City, Escobar-Durand says the valley does have roots tracing back to France.

"Compared to others, we are the minority group," Escobar-Durand said.

While most people associate French culture with Paris, fashion, art and cuisine and monuments, Escobar-Durand said there's more to the French community.

"We are a culture of understanding, respect and fraternity," Escobar-Durand said.

Escobar-Durand hopes Las Vegas will be open to learning more about French culture.

Find out more information about Alliance Française de Las Vegas here.