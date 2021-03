LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Women's History Month, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is highlighting female trailblazers.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas has nearly one hundred wax figures and over fifty are women.

The museum is officially back open to the public after closing due to the coronavirus.

