Bridging the Divide: Las Vegas community leaders discuss Derek Chauvin verdict

Bridging the Divide: Las Vegas community leaders join 13 Action News anchors Tricia Kean and Todd Quinones to discuss the Derek Chauvin trial verdict in the murder of George Floyd.
Posted at 10:53 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 01:56:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was announced on Tuesday in a Minneapolis courtroom, however, the impact of the verdict was felt around the world.

The verdict marks a major day in history when it comes to race, justice, and policing.

13 Action News continued the conversation with a Bridging the Divide series panel discussion Including Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford, other community leaders, and a police union spokesperson.

