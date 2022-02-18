Black History Maker: Keith Bowen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Keith Bowen is known in the 89106 as "Big Keith".

More than a decade ago, Bowen set out to change the way kids feel by creating Bully Busters 7-0-2.

Bowen found inspiration for the program from past trauma, a time in his life when a friend, he look up to, died by suicide as a result of bullying.

Bowen turned his pain into purpose and vowed to be a light in underserved communities by becoming a mentor.

He built a anti bullying program, a safe space for kids to express themselves.

He also created a radio station and a hot line for those in pain.

Bowen is becoming the change he hopes to see in the community.

