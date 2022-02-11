Black History Maker: Belinda T. Harris

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Belinda T. Harris is battle born.

She was raised in North Las Vegas near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

She's carving her own legacy as the first Black elected Judge in the North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Harris took her seat in January of 2021, she says her passion for law began in the North Las Vegas neighborhood where she grew up.

"When I grew up in that neighborhood there was a lot of injustice and I always thought that it was because people didn't have money and they weren't being treated correctly by the system. So, at that time I said I am going to do something to change that," Harris said.

Harris began her career as a public defender.

"As I was being a public defender, I noticed that I was making change, but I had to do something a tad bit different to make the impact that I really wanted to see, so I decided to put my name on the ballot," Harris said.

Now, she's in position to be the change and the first to do so.

Harris is fighting for her community, while writing her own rules and re-defining Black women in law.