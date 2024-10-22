Breast cancer survivor urges voters to support cancer research funding in upcoming election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings renewed attention to the importance of early detection, one local survivor is using her platform to remind voters that fighting cancer isn’t just about healthcare—it’s also about public policy.

Patti Kellerhouse, a two-time breast cancer survivor, is encouraging Nevadans to consider candidates' stances on cancer research and funding when they vote this November.

Kellerhouse, who credits early detection and access to medical care for saving her life, now works with the American Cancer Society’s advocacy group, ACS CAN (American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network).

To fight cancer, you have to fight public policy. You need to have laws that ensure treatments are available and make sure that everyone has access to care.

Kellerhouse's personal experience is tied closely to her advocacy. She was working on a metastatic cancer drug with a pharmaceutical company when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The drug received FDA approval the same month she got her diagnosis—a coincidence that fueled her commitment to advancing cancer research and policy.

She believes that supporting candidates who prioritize funding for cancer research and healthcare access is crucial.

A vote to deny funding is a vote for cancer.

As part of ACS CAN’s nonpartisan mission, Kellerhouse is paying it forward, urging voters to push candidates and lawmakers to support cancer research and better access to medical treatment.

Research highlights disparities in breast cancer survival rates, particularly among women of color.

“Research shows that Black women have a 40 percent higher chance of dying from breast cancer compared to white women,” Kellerhouse explained. “This is likely due to a lack of access to screening, care, and family history.”

Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins, whose mother battled breast cancer, asked Kellerhouse about the risks for Black women. Kellerhouse emphasized that increasing access to care and expanding research are critical to closing that gap.

Voters at Desert Breeze Park shared their thoughts on cancer research and healthcare access concerning the upcoming election.

One voter, whose father and uncle died from lung cancer, stressed the need for more research. A prostate cancer survivor said anything that supports cancer care is vital, while another voter expressed concern about the financial strain of treatment.

Kellerhouse concluded by saying she might not be alive today if it weren’t for cancer policies that funded research, promoted early detection, and expanded access to care.