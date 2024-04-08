Watch Now
Breaking: Three people killed, including suspect, in shooting at Summerlin area law office

Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Chief John Steinbeck confirm details of an active shooter incident at a law office in Las Vegas.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 15:23:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are dead after a shooting at a law office in the Summerlin area on Monday morning.

A source tells us shots were fired amid a deposition, and that the shooter killed two people before fatally shooting himself.

Additional sources told Channel 13 police were responding to Prince Law Group, with offices located on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive.

Officers shut down traffic in the area to accommodate the emergency response.

"This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding," police stated in a social media post. "Please avoid the area."

LIVE: Joe Moeller walks us through the scene outside a law office where three people were killed on Monday:

LIVE: Joe Moeller reports from scene of shooting with multiple victims

