Brazil's Lula courts centrists at unofficial campaign launch

Confetti showers former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and supporters after the announcement of his candidacy for the country’s upcoming presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, May 7, 2022. Brazil's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Posted at 1:29 PM, May 07, 2022
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the effective launch of his presidential campaign with a bid to lure centrists into helping him unseat incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the October election.

Da Silva spoke to about 2,000 supporters of his Workers’ Party, members of unions and political allies on Saturday.

The leftist leads all polls to return to the job he held between 2003 and 2010, but some surveys show his sizeable advantage against the far-right Bolsonaro has been narrowing in recent weeks.

