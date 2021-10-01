Brawl breaks out at Western High School in Las Vegas, students pepper-sprayed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight broke out at Western High School today ending in students being pepper-sprayed.

Video shows students punching each other and school police officers rushing to break it up.

According to school officials, officers gave everyone a warning however the fight continued and say they had to spray the crowd.

The school says they sent a letter home to parents saying, "Today we had many great students who unfortunately put themselves in harm's way so they could watch the poor behavior of a few. Western high school is a safe campus with a great staff and students. Please remind your students to do the right thing and walk away."