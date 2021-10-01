Watch
Local News

Actions

Brawl breaks out at Western High School in Las Vegas, students pepper-sprayed

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
sept 30 brawl.PNG
Posted at 8:17 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 23:19:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight broke out at Western High School today ending in students being pepper-sprayed.

Video shows students punching each other and school police officers rushing to break it up.

According to school officials, officers gave everyone a warning however the fight continued and say they had to spray the crowd.

The school says they sent a letter home to parents saying, "Today we had many great students who unfortunately put themselves in harm's way so they could watch the poor behavior of a few. Western high school is a safe campus with a great staff and students. Please remind your students to do the right thing and walk away."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH