Braving the Heat: Determined hopefuls chase $900 million Powerball jackpot in Primm

PRIMM, Nev. (KTNV) — After Saturday's Powerball drawing left no winners, the jackpot has skyrocketed to $900 million.

"I was willing to come out here regardless of the weather," said Las Vegas resident Brian Fraser.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Nevada-California state line to purchase lottery tickets after Saturday's $870 million jackpot drawing had no lucky winner. Now, with even more on the line, the Powerball jackpot has reached an impressive $900 million.

"I'm fine. My wife got me some water, so I'm good. Show me the money, baby. I'm trying to come down here like everyone else and get lucky," Michael Scott said.

Despite Monday's scorching 105-degree heat in Primm, some people in line say they were thankful for the monsoonal cloud coverage and wind.

"I can deal with this, a little wind, a little cloud cover. I can breathe, it's not too bad, plus we're here to win," Las Vegas resident Tony Bowles said.

"It's a little breezy out here. It ain't too bad," Fraser said.

Despite the high temperatures, the atmosphere was filled with optimism from those in line.

"Everyone has a great attitude. Everyone is positive, and that's the main thing," Bowles said.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 300 million, but people told Channel 13 the opportunity is well worth the discouraging odds.