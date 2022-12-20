Boyd Gaming's 'Wreaths of Hope' competition raises nearly $65,000 for Southern Nevada Charities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming honored 35 southern Nevada organizations that participated in the company's Christmas competition, "Wreaths of Hope," for the eighth year in a row. Particpants were encouraged to vote for their favorite charity's wreath at each of the seven participating Las Vegas locations or online via Boyd Gaming's social media platforms from November 21 to December 16.

More than 38,000 total votes were cast, with over 26,000 in-person votes and 12,000 online votes through the Wreaths of Hope social media contest.

According to a release, the seven Las Vegas destinations each awarded an $8,500 prize pool, with a first-place prize of $3,000 and a minimum cash prize of $1,000 for all participants. An additional prize pool of $5,000 was awarded to the top three performing charities in the social media competition, with a $2,500 first-place prize, $1,500 second-place prize, and $1,000 third-place prize.

The results for the 2022 Wreaths of Hope competition are as follows:

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa:

Pawtastic Friends Three Square Food Bank Habitat for Humanity

The Orleans Hotel and Casino:

Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada Boy Scouts Las Vegas Area Council Street Dogz

Gold Coast Hotel and Casino:

Kline Veterans Fund Hearts Alive Foundation Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

Suncoast Hotel and Casino:

U.S. VETS Las Vegas Wagging Tails Rescue Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall:

Positively Kids Heaven Can Wait Animal Society American Red Cross

Cannery Casino Hotel:

Pawsitive Difference Opportunity Village Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada

Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel: