Boyd Gaming hosting job fair at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill about 130 positions at both the Gold Coast and The Orleans Hotel and Casinos.

The company said they will host a hiring fair at the Gold Coast's Nevada Ballroom on May 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and are looking to hire for several positions including housekeeping staff, security officers, ushers, and food servers.

Attendees are encouraged to apply online at boydcareers.com ahead of the event and bring an official form of identification, a resume, and come dressed professionally.

Boyd Gaming said interviews with hiring managers will be conducted on-site and job offers will be be made during the hiring fair. Drug tests will also be conducted on-site.