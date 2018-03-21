Boulder Hills Estates is Boulder City's largest development in nearly 30 years

A new development will bring new funds to Boulder City's tax base, city parks, and county roads.

StoryBook Homes officially broke ground on its newest single-family detached housing development in Boulder City on at 9 a.m.

Boulder Hills Estates, the largest housing development to break ground in Boulder City in nearly 30 years, will include 127 homes, including one and two-story units, offering three to seven bedrooms near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard. When complete, Boulder Hills Estates will cover roughly 30 acres and will increase new housing opportunities for Boulder City residents.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to bring the quality and value of StoryBook Homes into a community where there is a real need for additional housing inventory,” said Wayne Laska, principal of StoryBook Homes.

“We’ve worked with Boulder City for almost a year to make sure our development maintains the high standards and small-town livability residents of Boulder City expect and are very proud of.”

According to Michael Mays, Boulder City’s Community Development Director, Boulder Hills Estates will add to the city’s existing tax base through the annual taxes as well as other fees required by the city:

Each StoryBook Home will provide $1,000 for Boulder City parks and recreation (Total: $127,000 when all 127 homes built)​.



An additional $900 is collected for each StoryBook Home and contributes to Clark County’s Regional Plan for transportation projects (Total $114,000 when all 127 homes built).

According to Boulder City officials, the last development approaching this size was approved in the late 1980s/early 1990s when work on the Municipal Golf Course Estates began. Coincidentally, Wayne Laska was a salesperson at Municipal Golf Course Estates, while he worked for Lewis Homes, the developer of the project.

Boulder Hills Estates models should be complete by the Fall of 2018.