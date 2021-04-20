Boulder City woman missing since trip to bank to withdraw large sum of money

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City police are asking for help to locate 54-year-old Kathryn Mari Trygstad.

She was last seen leaving her place of employment on Wigwam Parkway in Henderson at around 11 a.m. Apri; 16.

On the day she went missing, a relative spoke to her on the phone at around 11:25 a.m. At that time. Trygstad was on the way to a local bank to withdrawn a large sum of money.

No one has had contact with Trygstad since she left the bank.

Trygstad drives a dark metallic 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate number 34H121 (VIN 2G1WC583289193663).

Trygstad is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond/gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Trygstad’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224.