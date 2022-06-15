Boulder City to participate in world's largest swimming lesson

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Boulder City plans to participate in The World's Largest Swimming Lesson according to a press release.

Anyone from age six months and up is welcome according to the press release. Children five years and younger must have an adult in the water.

Children three years and younger must wear swim diapers. Pre-registration is encouraged. To pre-register, call the Boulder City swimming pool. Liability forms must be completed before June 23.

According to Boulder City, Registration is also available on-site. Registration will start at 11 a.m.

The swim lessons will begin promptly at noon. Officials said everyone must be in position and ready before the official start time of the class.

This event will take place at 861 Avenue B. Boulder City. NV.