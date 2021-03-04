Boulder City police seek help locating missing family

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing family.

Police say Angela Smith was last seen with her children and boyfriend, Thomas Robinson, leaving Boulder City on Feb. 25 in an unregistered red 1992 convertible Chrysler LeBaron heading to Las Vegas.

Smith is described as a white female, 30 years old, 5 foot 8 inches tall, 400 pounds with brown hair and eyes, a scar on her forehead and a Jack Skelton tattoo.

Police say family members reported Smith and her two juvenile children, Conner, age 6, and Cailey, age 4, missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith, her children or Robinson are strongly encouraged to contact the Boulder City Police Department: 702-293-9224, extension 1.