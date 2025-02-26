Boulder City police need help finding missing and endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Boulder City Police is asking for your help to find a man who is now considered missing and endangered.

44-year-old Mason McKay was last seen in Boulder City on Feb. 16, when he texted he had gotten on the RTC bus and did not know where he got off.

Police said McKay takes medication for seizures, which he left at home, and may be in need of medical attention.

Police said McKay was last seen with a faded black High Sierra backpack and a navy blue Patagonia ball cap.

If you have any information on Mason McKay's whereabouts, please contact the Boulder City Police Department at Mdubois@bcnv.org