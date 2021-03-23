Boulder City launches online crime mapping system

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Police Department is excited to announce the launch of the CITYPROTECT Crime Mapping system.

CITYPROTECT is an online platform to search and view police incidents and submit anonymous tips, including photos or video.

The project took about 18 months to complete, as the City searched for a system that could best link with the current dispatch system in place.

Here are the step-by-step instructions below:

- From the dropdown menu, select “Explore Crime Map,” then click Go.

- On the left side of the page (above agencies) click filters. Choose the date range, and select all incidents or choose a specific call type.

- Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “see results”.

The mapping allows you to zoom in on the map to see specific incidents and click on an icon to bring the details to the top of the list on the left side of the screen. This displays the type of crime, case number and general location. If you have information regarding the crime, click submit a tip to send information regarding this incident to the police department.

The site also has the link for “Offender Watch,” the sex offender notification system.

To use the map, click here.