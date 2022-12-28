Boulder City Fire Department responding to hard landing, six injured

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Boulder City Fire Department is responding to the Boulder City Airport as a tour helicopter had to do a hard landing Tuesday evening.

Officials from the City of Boulder City is asking people to avoid the Boulder City Airport area.

Eight people were on board according to a communications manager with Boulder City. Only six people are reported to be injured as of Tuesday evening.

Four of the six people injured are to be transported for medical care, they are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the hard landing is expected to recover according to officials.