Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Boulder City brewpub closing after 17 years

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. closing its doors after 17 years of business
Boulder Dam Brewing Co.
Boulder Dam Brewing Co.<br/>
Boulder Dam Brewing Co. in Boulder City
Boulder Dam Brewing Co.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 18, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The only brewpub in Boulder City, Nev. is closing its doors after 17 years in business, the company stated on its Facebook page.

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. says it was trying to purchase the property it sits on but was unable to reach an agreement with owners. This is despite the brewpub being in the middle of what it says is its busiest season yet.

Boulder Dam says it was the city's first and has remained as Boulder City's only brewpub.

"To our families, friends, staff, and customers, we love you, and cannot thank you enough!" the company said on Facebook. "On a bright note, as we clear out over the next few weeks, we will be open for drinks. Please stop by, hoist a pint, and celebrate the last 17 years!"

An exact date of closure was not provided.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH