Boulder City brewpub closing after 17 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The only brewpub in Boulder City, Nev. is closing its doors after 17 years in business, the company stated on its Facebook page.

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. says it was trying to purchase the property it sits on but was unable to reach an agreement with owners. This is despite the brewpub being in the middle of what it says is its busiest season yet.

Boulder Dam says it was the city's first and has remained as Boulder City's only brewpub.

"To our families, friends, staff, and customers, we love you, and cannot thank you enough!" the company said on Facebook. "On a bright note, as we clear out over the next few weeks, we will be open for drinks. Please stop by, hoist a pint, and celebrate the last 17 years!"

An exact date of closure was not provided.