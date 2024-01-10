Watch Now
Bottega Exchange expands coworking spaces to meet rising demand in southwest valley

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 14:50:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trend of coworking spaces as offices is rising and appears to be a lasting change. Business owners will soon have an additional option for expanding their operations in the southwest part of the valley.

Bottega Exchange, a coworking space, is set to expand its office capacity in early spring, adding 21 new office spaces to meet high demand. Since the pandemic, the popularity of coworking spaces has surged, especially among small businesses and start-up companies, because of the increase in remote work across the country, including Southern Nevada.

Co-owner Kelli Despain emphasizes that the facility is adept at accommodating various types of businesses.

“We have some insurance companies, a law firm, realtors, and a couple of graphic designers,” Despain said.

Reservations for Bottega Exchange are currently open, with the expansion scheduled to launch in early spring.

