Border separation policy hits close to home for Nevada families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The policy of separating families at the border is hitting close to home for some families in the valley.

Aurora Aguilar says for the past eight year, she's had to raise her two daughters on her own while her husband, Enrique is stuck in Mexico.

Aguilar and her U.S.-born children are citizens, but Enrique is not. She says after a trip home to Mexico, he was told that subject to a federal policy adopted in 1997, he could not legally re-enter the United States for a 10 year period.

Instead of risking another illegal entry, they're deciding the follow the ban, hoping that they can petition Enrique's return again in 2020.

But in the meantime it's been hard on the family. "It's a struggle sometimes," Aguilar says. She says while they talk several times a day, he's missed quinceaneras, graduations, and Fathers Days.

But while their situation is difficult, Aguilar says in the meantime, at least her daughters still have her. She says she can't fathom what's happening at the border. "To me that's like kidnapping," she says. "These parents don't know if their kids are eating, sleeping or where they are."

According to the American Immigration Council, around 1 in 7 children in Nevada have at least one undocumented family member.

In terms of the situation at the border. Governor Brian Sandoval tells 13 Action News he opposes the Trump administration policy, and also says he has no plans to use Nevada's National Guard troops at the border, saying "their mission directly states they will not be used for any civilian law enforcement activities."

Meanwhile, both of Nevada's Senators, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Dean Heller have come out against the policy, with Heller signing on to a letter with 11 other Senate GOP members urging Attorney General Sessions to stop the policy of separation until Congress can find a solution to keep families together.