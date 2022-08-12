Bonnie turns 100 years old!

LAS VEGAS, NV — It was a special birthday surprise for Bonnie Sheffler, who turned a youthful 100 years old. She was surrounded by family and friends and Henderson first responders who took time to celebrate the woman.

Dressed in her birthday crown, Bonnie says she was surprised by the gesture. Saying. she thought she was going to lunch with her son.

Instead, her kids surprised her by flying in early for her birthday and first responders stopped by with a parade for Bonnie, balloons and a serenade of 'Happy birthday.'