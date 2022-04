PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A bomb threat was made against the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump on Monday, officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.

As of 1 p.m., sheriff's deputies were investigating the threat and members of the public were advised to avoid the area.

Mesquite Avenue was closed at Avenue of the Stars "for the time being," officials said.

"This is a dynamic situation," they added.

This is a developing story.