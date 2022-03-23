Watch
Local News

Actions

WATCH REPLAY: Bomb squad demonstrates detonation with controlled explosion in east Las Vegas

Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 3.21.43 PM.png
Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue operates the only public safety agency bomb squad in Southern Nevada, and the agency says a lot has changed over the years. On March 23, 2022, officials are going to simulate a detonation with a controlled explosion as part of a larger agency demonstration. (Steve Smallwood, 13 Action News)
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 3.21.43 PM.png
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 3.15.28 PM.png
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 18:26:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue operates the only public safety agency bomb squad in Southern Nevada, and the agency says a lot has changed over the years.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m. officials are going to simulate a detonation with a controlled explosion as part of a larger agency demonstration.

You can watch the explosion below.

According to a press release, the bomb squad responds to over 100 explosive-type incidents each year.

The team has responded to multiple counties in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona in its 40-year existence.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH