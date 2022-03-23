WATCH REPLAY: Bomb squad demonstrates detonation with controlled explosion in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue operates the only public safety agency bomb squad in Southern Nevada, and the agency says a lot has changed over the years.

On Wednesday around 3 p.m. officials are going to simulate a detonation with a controlled explosion as part of a larger agency demonstration.

You can watch the explosion below.

According to a press release, the bomb squad responds to over 100 explosive-type incidents each year.

The team has responded to multiple counties in Southern Nevada, California and Arizona in its 40-year existence.

