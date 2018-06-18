UPDATE: Clark County voting to install more safety bollards on Las Vegas Boulevard

UPDATE JUNE 18: Clark County commissioners are looking to install more bollards on Las Vegas Boulevard. Their latest vote will take place on June 19 with hopes that new bollards will be added along Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Construction crews will soon resume work on the Las Vegas Strip to finish installing steel posts meant to keep vehicles from driving on sidewalks.

Clark County has put the bollards project back out to bid after workers complained about how they were paid during the first phase which forced construction to come to a halt.

The company that wins the bid is expected to resume the project in August, possibly installing another 600 bollards. More are expected to be installed next fall.