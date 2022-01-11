Bold and beautiful desert sunsets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Burst of red, orange, yellow, pink, purple...enveloping the sky for miles to see. Colors climb the rugged desert landscape…brilliant hues at the peak.

It’s all about perspective. As sunlight hits the atmosphere, it’s scattered by small particles. The shorter blue wavelengths we see during the day are scattered out and replaced with longer red wavelengths at twilight.

"When the run is rising or setting, the sun is further away from us, which means it has to travel further. So it needs long wavelengths. Reds and oranges are those longer wavelengths," explains National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The shorter the wavelength, the easier it is to scatter. When the sun is further away, those rays have to pass through a thicker level of the atmosphere and by the time it gets to us, all the violet and blue has already been scattered and we’re left with vivid reds.

The sunsets that have the wow factor typically have clouds. The cloud layer makes or breaks a beautiful sunset.

"If you have a higher cloud base, you’re going to have more opportunity for the sun to reflect off the cloud. The lower the sun gets and the higher the cloud, you have a long wavelength hitting and a long wavelength coming down. So you’re going to get those purples and reds," said Varian.

A common misconception is that low-level air pollution causes more colorful sunsets. However that’s not quite the case. When there are a lot of these large, harder to scatter particles, they act as a screen and mute the colors in the sky.

The cleaner the air the better. But Las Vegas air quality isn’t always the best so we also need something else. The desert wind kicks up small dust particles that are easy to scatter and move. Moisture causes particles to swell, get bigger and move more slowly. If we go back to earlier - larger particles are harder to scatter. Lucky for us, we have drier air for a lot of the year.

Varian says: "We know that clouds make pretty sunsets but sometimes we don’t have clouds and still have pretty sunsets. Part of that is because we have dust and part of that is because we have smog. If there is a wildfire near by and we have a little more smoke in the air than normal, you may notice that there are pretty colors through the entire gradient of the sky. Same goes if there is a lot of dust lofted."

The sunset forecast for today and tomorrow call for a spectacular sight.

