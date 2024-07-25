Bojangles to break ground on first of 20 proposed Vegas locations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Popular chicken restaurant Bojangles is headed west... specifically to Las Vegas.

Bojangles CEO Jose Armario and other company leaders will break ground on the city's first location at 9210 S. Rainbow Boulevard at 9 a.m.

It's the first in a "multi-unit development agreement" to bring 20 franchise locations to Las Vegas. This coincides with developing locations within 10 TravelCenters of America across the West. The restaurant chain did not provide details on the location of the other 19 proposed restaurants.

The first location is expected to open in December.