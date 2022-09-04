Body recovered after drowning at Lake Mohave

NEAR THE COTTONWOOD COVE AREA (KTNV) — The body of a 44-year-old man was recovered after he drowned at Lake Mohave.

On Friday 911 received a call of a man struggling to swim back to his boat. Bystanders threw flotation devices, but the man was unable to retrieve them according to the National Park Service.

After receiving the report, park rangers conducted a search of the area until they were forced to suspend their efforts due to heavy winds.

Saturday morning search efforts resumed, and the body was recovered at 11 a.m. near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within Lake Mead National Recreation Area

The Clark County Coroner has been notified and the incident remains ongoing.