Blue Bell Ice Cream returning to Southern Nevada in spring 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Blue Bell Creameries reports it is expanding its distribution area and returning to Southern Nevada.

“It has always been our goal to return to Las Vegas,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “We plan to make our arrival just as the temperatures start rising.”

Blue Bell representatives say the company is in the process of building a 14,000-square-foot distribution facility located in Henderson with plans of distribution starting spring of 2022.

“We will be servicing stores located in Clark and Nye counties,” Lawhorn said. “Many residents are already familiar with Blue Bell, but we hope to reach even more new consumers with our return.”

The company says it will also begin hiring for several positions including driver salesperson, office manager, office clerks, shipping clerks and merchandisers.

No store locations have been currently released, but ice cream fans can expect to find Blue Bell at most major supermarkets and drug stores when it returns to the area, according to the company.

Blue Bell Ice Cream is headquartered in Brenham, Texas, and all products are made at its three manufacturing facilities located in Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama.

The 114-year-old company has a large fanbase despite its products being sold in only 22 states. Nevada will become the 23rd state with the addition of Las Vegas next year.

