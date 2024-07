Blood shortage emergency: 50 August blood drives in Clark and Nye Counties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of blood donation appointments are available next month as an emergency shortage of type O blood continues.

Vitalant announced more than 50 community blood drives in Clark and Nye Counties in August.

Roughly 46% of the nation has type O blood, which is coveted due to its universal donor properties.

“The community blood supply needs donors of all blood types to maintain an adequate four-day supply. We especially need type O right now due to its universal qualities and critical role during emergencies. We never want to get to a position where doctors must make tough choices based on the supply,” said Vitalant communications manager Mike Doria.

Donors who opted into the donor reward program will get a $10 gift card of their choice. All donors will be entered into a drawing for one of two $10,000 gift cards as part of a grocery giveaway.

There are three Las Vegas-area donation centers:



Henderson – Green Valley: 601 Whitney Ranch Dr., Bldg. D Ste 20

– Green Valley: 601 Whitney Ranch Dr., Bldg. D Ste 20 Las Vegas – Northwest: 4950 W Craig Rd.

– Northwest: 4950 W Craig Rd. Las Vegas – West Charleston: 6930 W Charleston Blvd.

AP

Below is a list of the city, date, time, and location of blood drives in your area.

Beatty



Thursday, Aug 15, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Beatty Community, 100 A Avenue S, Community Center Medium Meeting Room

Boulder City



Sunday, August 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682, 1217 Boulder City Pkwy, Boulder City Elks Lodge Dining Hall

Sunday, August 18, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., St. Andrew Catholic Community Church, 1399 San Felipe Dr., Bloodmobile

Henderson



Friday, August 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Paseo Verde Library, 280 S Green Valley Pkwy, Program Rm

Sunday, August 4, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., New Song Church, 1291 Cornet St, Bloodmobile

Sunday, Aug 11, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W Sunset Rd, Ste 1717

Thursday, August 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dignity Health-Siena Campus, 3001 St Rose Pkwy, Bloodmobile

Friday, August 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Trish Nash Team, 1170 E Sunset Rd Ste 200, Training Rm

Sunday, August 18, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Club at Heritage, 445 Heritage Bridge Ave, Clubhouse

Wednesday, August 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., City of Henderson, 50 East Van Wagenen St, Downtown Recreation Center Gym

Saturday, August 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Inspirada @ Solista Pavilion, 2000 Via Firenze, Bloodmobile

Las Vegas



Thursday, August 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, 625 Shadow Ln, Classroom MEB-234

Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S Pavilion Center Dr., Club Level

Sunday, August 4, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 4490 Mountain Vista, Queen of Peace Rm

Sunday, August 4, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Mt. View Presbyterian Church, 8601 Del Webb Blvd, Chapel

Monday, August 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., UEI Las Vegas, 3450 S Maryland Pkwy, Mega Lab

Tuesday, August 6, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Dept. of Taxation, 700 E Warm Springs Rd, Bloodmobile

Tuesday, August 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Martin-Harris Construction, 3030 South Highland Dr., Training Rm Break Rm

Wednesday, August 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Moen Distribution Center, 6050 E N Belt Rd, Bloodmobile

Thursday, August 8, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., One Nevada Credit Union, 2645 S Mojave Rd, Bloodmobile

Thursday, August 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Westwood Professional Services, 5725 W Badura Ave Ste 100, Bloodmobile

Thursday, August 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., LVMPD NW Area Command, 9850 W Cheyenne Ave, Bloodmobile

Thursday, August 8, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., GCW Engineers, 1555 S Rainbow Blvd, Bloodmobile

Friday, August 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gaudin Porsche, 6800 Redwood St, Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Desert Oasis High School, 6600 W Erie Ave, Cafeteria

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Wyatt - Apartments in Las Vegas, 7017 S Buffalo Dr., Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr., Meeting Rm

Monday, August 12, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Las Vegas Single Adults Ward - MSA, 6601 W Twain Ave, Cultural Hall

Tuesday, August 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Q Wellness and Family Chiropractic, 5980 S Durango Dr., Bloodmobile

Wednesday, August 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Las Vegas City Hall, 833 Las Vegas Blvd N, HR Training Rooms Safety Fair- 2nd Floor

Thursday, August 15, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Southern Highlands Community Association, 11411 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 17, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunrise Library, 5400 Harris Ave, Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 17, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Grouchy John's Coffee Sky Pointe, 6720 Sky Pointe Dr., Bloodmobile

Sunday, August 18, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Word of Life Christian Center, 3520 N. Buffalo Dr., Bloodmobile

Monday, August 19, 8 am-12 pm, Cleveland Clinic, 888 W Bonneville Ave, Bloodmobile

Monday, August 19, 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Penta Bldg. Group, 181 E Warm Springs Rd, Bloodmobile

Tuesday, August 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Las Vegas Realtors, 6360 S Rainbow Blvd, Conference Rm

Tuesday, August 20, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Smith's Marketplace 367, 9710 W Skye Canyon Park Dr., Bloodmobile

Tuesday, August 20, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Suncoast Hotel and Casino, 9090 Alta Dr., Madrid Rm

Wednesday, August 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pulte Homes Las Vegas, 7255 S Tenaya Way, Bloodmobile

Thursday, August 22, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Intermountain Healthcare Las Vegas, 6355 S Buffalo Dr., Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 24, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Opportunity Village Engelstad Campus, 6300 W Oakey Blvd. Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr. Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Dr. Theater

Sunday, August 25, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The Crossing Church, 7950 W Windmill Ln, Bloodmobile

Sunday, August 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The Crossing Highlands, 7850 Dean Martin Dr. #503, Bloodmobile

Tuesday, August 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Clark County Bldg. Dept., 4701 W Russell Rd, Presentation Rm

Tuesday, August 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Coldwell Banker PR Centennial Hills, 6628 Sky Pointe Dr. #200, Bloodmobile

Wednesday, August 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., R&R Partners, 900 S Pavilion Center Dr., Bloodmobile

Thursday, August 29, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Sahara West Library, 9600 W Sahara Ave, Multipurpose Rm

Friday, August 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 Windmill Ln, Auditorium

Saturday, August 31, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Sam's Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, Sagebrush Rm

Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fit Club Las Vegas, 4525 W Hacienda Ave # 2, Bloodmobile

Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Smith's Food and Drug Store 332, 7130 N Durango Dr., Bloodmobile

Mesquite



Monday, August 5, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W First North St, Community Rm

Monday, August 12, 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Sun City Mesquite, 1350 Flat Top Mesa Dr, Veterans Memorial Hall

Tuesday, August 13, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Town of Tonopah, 301 Brougher Ave, Buckboard

Wednesday, August 14, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Town of Round Mountain @ Round Mountain Fire Hall, 101 Smoky Blvd, Fire Hall Meeting Rm Tonopah

Thursday, August 15, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Mesquite Rec Center, 100 W old Mill Rd, Dance Rm NYE COUNTY Round Mountain

Pahrump