Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Blood drives seek donors, City of North Las Vegas and Bottega Exchange open appointments

blood drive blood donations AP
AP
blood drive blood donations AP
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for ways to give back to your community this week? Two blood drives are seeking donors to help patients in need. Here’s what you need to know to plan your appointment.

City of North Las Vegas

With a goal to “help hospitals gear up” for the summer, the City of North Las Vegas is looking for “21 or more donors” to fill their blood drive on June 10 from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Neighborhood Rec Center Gym, located at 1638 N. Bruce St.

The City of North Las Vegas to host blood drive

Donating comes with its perks — participants will “receive a $10 Rewards gift card, plus the chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards,” according to event organizers.

You can schedule your appointment by clicking here.

Bottega Exchange

In remembrance of owner Kelli Despain, Bottega Exchange will host a blood drive on June 11 from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Bottega Exchange, located at 6675 Tenaya Pkwy, Suite 200.

You can schedule your appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

Your unused furniture and appliances can make a difference. Here's how