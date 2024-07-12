Blood donors needed to prevent summer shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Blood donations happen less often during the hot summer months in the valley and health care company Vitalant is looking to replenish the city's supply.

The "Going Another Inning" event will happen August 3 at the Las Vegas Ballpark and those who donate will receive two tickets to a Las Vegas Aviators game. Donations will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All blood types are needed but an emphasis has been put on type O blood. That's because those with O-negative blood are universal donors while those with O-positive blood can donate to any positive blood type.

"The summer months are a critical time. There are fewer blood drives because students are on break, and family vacations are in play," said Mike Doria, Vitalant communications manager. "But It's also 'trauma season,' which is marked by more visits to the emergency room due to an increase in outdoor injuries. Donors are vital right now to keep the community supply afloat."

Donors will also get a $10 gift card and an automatic entry in a drawing to win two $10,000 gift cards as part of a grocery giveaway.

Those who want to sign up to donate can do so here. Folks can also call 877.258.4825 to schedule an appointment.

"The Las Vegas Ballpark is a wonderful partner for blood drives because it embodies the spirit of Las Vegas and an All-American ideal simultaneously, " said Kim dela Victoria, an account manager with Vitalant. "Our donors know how to step up the plate in times of need, and we're looking forward to their generosity."