The blink-182 “Kings of the Weekend” performances scheduled for June 15 and 16 at the Palms hotel-casino have been canceled.

This weekend's shows had to be canceled after drummer Travis Barker began suffering from blood clots in both arms. Barker won't be able to perform until cleared to do so by his medical team.



Tickets can be exchanged for future “Kings of the Weekend” performances. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase.