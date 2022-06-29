BLM wants your input on proposed fee increases at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heading to Red Rock Canyon may be getting more expensive. The Bureau of Land Management is proposing fee increases for entrance and camping.

According to the BLM, Red Rock Canyon is the busiest national conservation area in the country with 3.5 million visitors every year. They’ve had a drastic increase in visitors since 2018, which is the last time we saw a fee increase.

BLM is now asking for public opinion on how the fees should be used.

The plan calls for new reservation fees for camping and the timed reservation system. The cost for an annual pass will increase from $30 to $45.

Some of the improvements may include adding an extra entry lane, a bike lane at the fee gate, and widening the roadway leading up to the entrance. BLM also wants to install new lights around the fee station and parking area and replace the septic system.

Some local hikers say they don’t mind the fee as long as they see the dollars put to work.

“I’m up for it if I can see my dollars invested,” said Tesla Toledo. “We like hiking, we like going to places, if there is lighting, we would feel safer.”

The BLM recently approved a plan that will add a fee to the Calico Basin area for the first time. According to the website, the entrance fee will be $20.

If you’d like to make your opinions heard on how you’d like to see your dollars put to work, public comment is open until July 22.

Members of the public may provide input via email at blm_nv_rrsfo_businessplan@blm.gov, via comment cards available at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center, and postal mail at: Red Rock Business Plan, Bureau of Land Management, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89130. Comments will be accepted until July 22, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Comments will be reviewed and considered for the final Red Rock Canyon Business Plan. The plan will then go before the Mojave-Southern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council for approval.

The BLM will also hold public meetings at the following times and locations:

July 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128

July 7 virtual meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration for the virtual meeting can be made at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_k6kFDoeeTTq0k9yHkhB7-Q.



The BLM will review comments before creating a final plan and then it goes to another advisory council for approval.