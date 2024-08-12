BLM addresses viral incident of wrangler kicking a horse in the head during recent roundup

(KTNV — The Bureau of Land Management has acknowledged an incident of animal abuse captured during a recent wild horse roundup.

We showed you the video of the abuse at the very end of July after it went viral.

The video, published by American Wild Horse Conservation on its website and social media, shows a a downed wild horse being kicked in the head.

American Wild Horse Conservation said the video was taken during a wild horse and burro roundup in Nevada's Blue Wing Complex northwest of Reno and identified the man shown on the video as a BLM contractor.

Watch the full video below | Disclaimer: Some viewers may find this content disturbing

Wrangler Kicks Exhausted Horse in Head

The Humane Society of the United States issued a statement on its website calling for "immediate and decisive measures" to investigate the incident.

Reb. Dina Titus also provided a statement, saying in part that "BLM must seriously consider terminating the individuals involved in this incident."

Following the release of footage showing a BLM contractor kicking and abusing a wild horse during a federal helicopter roundup, Reps. Dina Titus, Steve Cohen, and David Schweikert are calling for increased transparency and adherence to animal welfare standards. #Leadership pic.twitter.com/bD6pQPM6gx — American Wild Horse Conservation (@FreeWildHorses) August 8, 2024

Now, more than a week after the specific roundup had ended, the BLM has addressed the incident, saying the agency "is taking any and all corrective action necessary to ensure animal welfare in the future."

AWHC is calling for the BLM to investigate the recent on-camera abuse of a wild horse. “Reassigning the contractor is merely putting a bandaid on a gaping wound. Without strong consequences, abuse during roundups will increase,” said Suzanne Roy, AWHC’s Executive Director. pic.twitter.com/0iJiVHIXsZ — American Wild Horse Conservation (@FreeWildHorses) August 11, 2024

