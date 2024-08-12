Watch Now
BLM addresses viral incident of wrangler kicking a horse in the head during recent roundup

More than a week after we first showed you the video, the BLMB says, in part, the agency "is taking any and all corrective action necessary to ensure animal welfare in the future."
FILE - A wild horse stands on a hillside on the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation, April 24, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. Eleven wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada. The dead include five young foals, four horses that broke their necks and a stallion that snapped a rear leg on Wednesday, July 12, southeast of Elko, then was chased by a helicopter and horseback rider as it tried to flee on three legs for 35 minutes before it was euthanized, according to witnesses.
(KTNV — The Bureau of Land Management has acknowledged an incident of animal abuse captured during a recent wild horse roundup.

We showed you the video of the abuse at the very end of July after it went viral.

The video, published by American Wild Horse Conservation on its website and social media, shows a a downed wild horse being kicked in the head.

American Wild Horse Conservation said the video was taken during a wild horse and burro roundup in Nevada's Blue Wing Complex northwest of Reno and identified the man shown on the video as a BLM contractor.

Watch the full video below | Disclaimer: Some viewers may find this content disturbing

Wrangler Kicks Exhausted Horse in Head

The Humane Society of the United States issued a statement on its website calling for "immediate and decisive measures" to investigate the incident.

Reb. Dina Titus also provided a statement, saying in part that "BLM must seriously consider terminating the individuals involved in this incident."

Now, more than a week after the specific roundup had ended, the BLM has addressed the incident, saying the agency "is taking any and all corrective action necessary to ensure animal welfare in the future."

WATCH | Why does the BLM conduct wild horse roundups?

Why does the BLM conduct horse roundups?

