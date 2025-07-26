Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Black smoke pours out of structure fire in Paradise neighborhood

Structure fire at Del Lilly Lane
Trenna Garcia
Structure fire at Del Lilly Lane
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE

Channel 13 visited the site of the structure fire at Del Lilly Lane. As of 1:48 p.m., the fire appears to be contained.

On the site of the structure fire on Del Lilly Lane

We have reached out to Clark County Fire Department regarding this incident.

On the site of the structure fire on Del Lilly Lane

ORIGINAL STORY

A structure fire has broken out at Del Lilly Lane in Paradise, according to a viewer tip.

WATCH | Black smoke pours out of structure fire in Paradise

Structure fire at Del Lilly Lane (video courtesy of Trenna Garcia)

Viewer photos show numerous firetrucks in the area.

A structure fire breaks out at Del Lilly Lane

PulsePoint shows that the Clark County Fire Department is responding to the structure fire.

This is a developing story.

