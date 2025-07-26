Black smoke pours out of structure fire in Paradise neighborhood

UPDATE

Channel 13 visited the site of the structure fire at Del Lilly Lane. As of 1:48 p.m., the fire appears to be contained.

We have reached out to Clark County Fire Department regarding this incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

A structure fire has broken out at Del Lilly Lane in Paradise, according to a viewer tip.

WATCH | Black smoke pours out of structure fire in Paradise

Structure fire at Del Lilly Lane (video courtesy of Trenna Garcia)

Viewer photos show numerous firetrucks in the area.

PulsePoint shows that the Clark County Fire Department is responding to the structure fire.

This is a developing story.