Black Mountain booming development growth with million dollar homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was once one of the most secluded areas in the valley. But if you live, work or drive in the Henderson area all you have to do is look up to see that housing boom is happening.

About 5 years ago, there were barely any houses up in henderson's black mountain area. Now, dozens of big, beautiful homes are visible from across the valley… and it seems development isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Over the past 5 years henderson residents have watched the desolete area of black mountain grow into a thriving community. - Sparking many to wonder, who lives up there? How much are the homes? And just how many homes are being built?

"What's been happening is, they've been kind of creeping up the higher elevation so they're more visible now. It's really two main developments," said Greg Toth, principle planner with the City of Henderson.

Toth says Ascaya is over 600 acres and MacDonald Highlands just over double of that.

He says the plan to build on the mountain goes all the way back to 1991 when it was first approved. Developers wanted to start building in 2009, but it was too soon after the recession. So, 2015 became the targeted start date.

"They started construction in the lower areas because that's where it was cheaper to start. They started in the mid 90s. So what people are seeing is, the progression of the development of that," said Toth.

In Ascaya, the development of homes is ongoing. Every home is unique and custom-built.

"When the ascaya developers came here, they intended to build a one-of-a-kind community," said Melissa Tomastik, director of sales with Ascaya.

She says homes range from $1 million to $12 million. And despite the recent slowdown in the housing market...

"It's been very here at ascaya. We currently have 35 completed homes," said Tomastik.

And she says new residents keep coming despite the housing market.

"We feel like in the luxury market, that we aren't as affected because many of these purchases are going to be cash going forward. When people go into the construction loans. But usually they have a good financial institution that can back them."

Ascaya has 300 homes total in the valley…46 of them are in the process of being built right now.