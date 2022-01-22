Black man arrested as white felon twice his age suing Las Vegas, Henderson police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 25-year-old Black man spent six days in jail after he was mistaken for an older, white ex-felon.

Shane Brown is now suing Henderson City Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

The wanted man was Shane Neal Brown, whom police sought on a warrant as a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the lawsuit.

Henderson police arrested the younger Shane Lee Brown in January of 2020. He remained in jail in Henderson and Las Vegas until he appeared before a judge, who ordered him freed.