Watch
Local News

Actions

Black man arrested as white felon twice his age suing Las Vegas, Henderson police

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV (Booking photos via LVMPD)
Shane Lee Brown (left) is suing Henderson police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after he was arrested and held in jail for six days on a warrant issued for Shane Neal Brown (right), a white man nearly twice his age.
TWO SHANE BROWNS
SHANE NEAL BROWN
SHANE LEE BROWN
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 21:32:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 25-year-old Black man spent six days in jail after he was mistaken for an older, white ex-felon.

Shane Brown is now suing Henderson City Police and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

The wanted man was Shane Neal Brown, whom police sought on a warrant as a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the lawsuit.

Henderson police arrested the younger Shane Lee Brown in January of 2020. He remained in jail in Henderson and Las Vegas until he appeared before a judge, who ordered him freed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH