Black History Month: Special exhibit aims to bring people together

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Black History Month. Throughout February, we're honoring and recognizing the achievements and contributions of African Americans in our community.

Today, Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins is sharing details on a special exhibition bringing people together, to learn and be inspired.

CULTURE & TRADITION

Students and local artists are celebrating and preserving their culture and traditions through art displayed in a new exhibit in honor of Black History Month.

"These are the dolls I wished for as a little girl and never had," local artist Miriam Azaid said.

Her captivating oil canvas painting titled "Play Time" represents more than toys. Azaid said the dolls embody her and others who look like her.

"It gives me so just joy," Azaid explained. "I really do think that it's important to have representation as a young kid."

She, among other talented local artists, are proudly showcasing their artwork at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum's community exhibition, "Resilience: The African Diaspora".

"Through my art, I want to continue to showcase the beauty and its diversity," Azaid said.

The exhibition is a collaborative effort showcasing diverse talents and stories from the community.

UNIQUE COLLABORATION

Education Director, Grace Njoroge, said she's grateful for this unique collaboration.

"It's such a gift to not only share your talent but to communicate a message," she explained.

With a theme centered on resilience, each piece in the exhibition contributes to the broader narrative of African Diaspora history.

"This piece is Diaspora intelligence. The description, when you see it in the exhibit, talks about how through struggle and turmoil, we have developed an intelligence that has pushed us forward," Njoroge said. "This piece is by Don Boyd of Wetworks Studios, it is titled "Blood" and it is about how tangible the connection to the past is. Then, we have this lovely piece by Karen Buford. It is a family celebrating Kwanza, which is an African American tradition."

LEARN FROM OTHERS

Njoroge hopes people of all races will visit and experience the exhibit.

"Celebrating Black History Month is celebrating this nation. It's celebrating a group of people and highlighting a group of people, this particular month, but it is our history. Right? It is us. So we are coming to learn from each other," Njoroge said.

"Resilience: The African Diaspora" opens to the public on February 1st.

Azaid said she's grateful for being part of this meaningful experience.

"I think art is powerful and it definitely can promote understanding and connect us all as a community," Azaid said.

If you want to explore the rich history of African culture, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum is open daily from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.