Black History Month: Overseeing diversity efforts for Nevada's largest employer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Black History Month, we’re introducing the man tasked with overseeing diversity efforts for the largest employer in Nevada.

Years before Tony Gladney was talking on a stage, empowering MGM employees in a leadership summit, he was on a football field playing as wide receiver for UNLV and on the 49ers roster in the '80s.

Gladney says lessons learned in the locker room help him now in his role as president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at MGM Resorts International.

"I think what sparks that passion is really that fairness that I saw growing up, that inclusion that I saw in sports," Gladney said.

He used an example of a fight in the locker room over what type of music to play.

"To bring all that together was a sense of really including everyone and bringing everyone to the table, because we only had one stereo to use," Gladney said.

Fast forward to 2024, and Gladney says he practices that inclusion in business.

"It's a great sense of pride for me and a great sense of being a part of that. It's a legacy that my kids and their kids can be proud of, and they can spread that good work," Gladney said.

He's been practicing in the hospitality world for three decades.

"[In] 1993, I assisted in opening the MGM Grand, our first property that was on the Strip," Gladney said.

"Taking look at the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts then, in the early 90s versus now in 2024, how different does that look for you?" asks McFarland.

"The diversity, equity and inclusion commitments or pursuits in 1993, in comparison to 2024, are totally day and night," says Gladney.

He says now companies have a better understanding of how a diverse workforce benefits everyone.

"Diversity has evolved into an element, an action that not only looks at your diversity within your workforce and your supply chain, it looks at how it impacts the bottom line, the business case," says Gladney.

Gladney says he hopes generations to come will continue pushing the boundaries as we work toward a more equitable world, especially in the hospitality industry.

"It's okay to have the type of vision that other people can't see. Some people might call you crazy but if it's for the good not only of yourself and to others, then it's something you can always be proud of to pursue," says Gladney.