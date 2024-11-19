Black Friday evolves into a month-long event, meeting shopper demands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black Friday isn’t just a single day of blockbuster deals anymore. Retailers have turned the traditionally one-day shopping frenzy into a month-long event, with price cuts starting as early as the first week of November.

This year, Black Friday officially falls on Nov. 29, but the deals are already rolling in, giving shoppers more time to snag discounts and avoid the holiday rush.

“It starts early November now. It’s crazy. It used to be at the end of the month,” said Valeria Aguilar, a shopper hunting for electronics at Best Buy.

Economists and retail experts say this shift is driven by consumer demand for more flexible shopping options. Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst at Applied Analysis, explained.

“You can get a Black Friday deal on almost anything you want to consume," he said.

For a 24-hour city like Las Vegas, this extended sales period is especially beneficial for its workforce.

“We’ve got this giant tourism industry. About a third of the workers are always working, even on holidays. They miss that opportunity to take advantage of it,” Aguero adds.

Big retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Target, and Nordstrom are leading the charge with discounts of up to 60%, and shoppers are responding. These early promotions allow consumers to plan their purchases and avoid overcrowded stores.

“It has become longer and longer,” Aguero notes, pointing out that consumer spending still benefits from COVID-era stimulus that continues to flow through the economy.

The National Retail Federation reports that over 200 million people shopped during Thanksgiving weekend in 2023, with 90 million shopping on Black Friday. For 2024, sales are projected to exceed those figures, generating nearly $100 billion.

Local shoppers like Valeria Aguilar aren’t waiting for Nov. 29 to start their holiday spending.

“When are you going to start shopping?” asked KTNV reporter Shakeria Hawkins.

“Right now! I need to go get a TV, but I want to see if they price match,” Aguilar replies.

Others, like Doug Rosen, are also taking advantage of the early deals but plan to avoid the traditional Black Friday crowds.

“My TV went out last night. It was 9 years old. I need a new one, and I’m coming here. If I get one with a Black Friday deal, amazing. Otherwise, I won’t deal with Black Friday,” Rosen says.

While many deals are available now, experts suggest holding off for Black Friday or Cyber Monday for big-ticket items like electronics, as the best discounts often drop closer to the official day.