Black bear and cub destroy car after getting trapped inside

WINSTED, Conn. (AP) — Two black bears are being blamed for causing a bit of a ruckus in Connecticut.

State officials say an adult bear and a cub got trapped inside a car in Winsted on July 15 and destroyed the vehicle's interior.

State environmental conservation police were called by the startled vehicle owner.

They opened a door, and the two bears ran off into the woods safe and sound with a third bear who was outside the car.

AP This July 15, 2024, photo shows the damage caused by a bear and cub that broke into a car, and became trapped inside, in Winsted, CT, until freed by state environmental conservation police. It turned out to be the first of three episodes involving bears in Connecticut over six days that were publicly reported by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection — another sign of the increasing black bear population in the state. (AP Photo)

The car's owner took photos and videos of the bears on a cellphone.

State officials say it's another sign of the increasing black bear population in Connecticut.