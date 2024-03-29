“Bittersweet:" Longtime Tropicana Las Vegas employees prepare to say farewell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 67 years in operation, every corner of the Tropicana Las Vegas is filled with memories.

Charlie Granada has seen 38 years of that history from behind the bar.

“It’s home. It's like going to church. Come home, talk to the girls, talk to the customers, it calms you down,” Granada said. “You feel safe here. I’ve been doing it for a long time. It’s home.”

In those 38 years, Granada has had other employment options. He says he couldn’t leave his Tropicana family.

Charlie Granado Charlie Granado working at Tropicana Las Vegas.

“When new places were opening up, I did a couple of interviews, but I couldn’t leave this place.”

Emma Markowtiz, food and beverage manager of the Tropicana Las Vegas, has worked at the property for 13 years after starting as a cocktail server by the pool. She has the same fierce loyalty to the property and the people she works with.

“Tropicana is so different, so unique. I’m so loyal because of the people here. I’m going to cry. I’ve been here for 13 years and I wish it were not closing but I do not have a choice,” Markowitz said.

It’s not just their colleagues. The customers have become extended family for Markowitz. She says she keeps in touch with many of them. She won a Hospitality Hero customer service award in 2015, awarded by former Mayor Oscar Goodman. She says it was a career highlight.

Emma Markowitz Emma Markowitz winning the Hospitality Hero award in 2015.

“I made so many friends around the world. I have customers from the Netherlands, Switzerland, England, Australia. They come here and see me,” Markowitz said. “I know I’m here to make people happy, enjoy drinks and stuff. But at the same time, I care about them too.”

All of which makes saying farewell that much harder.

“I love them. I will miss them, but I will never say goodbye. I will tell them see you later. It’s never goodbye,” Markowitz said.

“Tropicana is always going to be in my heart, a lot of people’s hearts. That’s why they’ve been coming here. It’s going to be gone but it’s not going to be forgotten,” Granada said.