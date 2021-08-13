Watch
Binion's hotel-casino celebrating 70th anniversary

Binion's hotel -casino in downtown Las Vegas is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Binion's Gambling Hall and Hotel is celebrating its 70th anniversary tomorrow.

It has been a cornerstone of Fremont Street since 1951 and is also the home of the historic Hotel Apache.

General Manager Tim Lager says good customer service and a quality product is what's kept their doors open all of these years/

Binion's has several promotions running through the end of the month including prizes like caps, T-shirts and flasks. On Saturday, 7 members of the Binion's club will be chosen from a drawing to receive $1,000 each in slot play.

