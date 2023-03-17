Bill proposing to ban wildlife killing contests gets mixed reaction

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — A state bill that is being proposed would ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 102 prohibits a person from promoting, sponsoring, or participating in competitions where certain animals are taken for prizes.

On Wednesday, lawmakers on both sides of the issue testified before the Nevada Assembly's Natural Resource Committee.

Those opposing the bill argued the state needs to control predators while those supporting the bill said killing contests are immoral.

The Humane Society of the United States released videos from two undercover investigations of killing contests from January.

Rebecca Goff, the Nevada state director of the organization, testified on Wednesday. She said the videos show why killing contests should be banned.

"It's awful, frankly," Goff said. "I come from a background of veterinary medicine so I've seen some horrific things and some really gruesome stuff during my career and this just really takes the cake. It's really appalling and I think any average citizen who sees this will also be appalled."

Goff said the bill does not affect regular hunting.

"We hear some opposition, as well, from like the cattlemen's organization concerned about their livestock. Nowhere in this bill does it prevent ranchers or farmers from protecting their property and their livestock," Goff said. "It's very clear. It's very simple. It's just banning these specific contests."

Channel 13 spoke with hunters who are divided over the issue.

"I'm against it," Murray Tognolini said. "You got to keep the vermin down so it doesn't damage your lifestyle."

Others said they hunt for food.

"Trophy hunters have money deep in their pockets so they have money to burn," Daniel Perrerra said. "But people like me, we want to put food in the freezer."