Bill Foley named Honorary Commander of the Nevada Army National Guard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, Bill Foley was named an honorary commander with the Nevada Army National Guard, an honor he says he takes with pride.

There is no pride like Vegas Golden Knights pride. Even in uniform, members of the Nevada Army National Guard ARE excited over their chance to extend honor and pride to Knights Owner Bill Foley.

"I became and honorary member of the Nevada national guard its unbelievable they don't pass that out easily," Foley said Friday.

Brigadier General Troy Armstrong came up with the idea to bestow the award.

"If you look at the Foley Foundation, the Golden Knights Foundation, the Folded Flag Foundation, its all about service and serving others," Armstrong said.

Foley, a West Point graduate and former Air Force Captain, has been active in helping service members long after his time with the military ended.

"Mr Foley served during a time when our nation that was difficult the Vietnam error he saw soldiers marines airmen come back from combat and not get the care and respect they deserve for their service

He says with the amount of service Foley has continued to extend to the military Armstrong had no doubt—the award was going to the right person.

Governor Joe Lombardo wasn't able to make Friday's event, but did proclaim the day November 3 in honor of Bill Foley.

"We're all part of a family were all still part of the team you know, the military wear their name on the front of the jersey not on the back," said Foley.