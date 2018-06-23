Bigger deals but fewer toys to choose from as Toys 'R' Us nears closing date

Las Vegas (KTNV) - With the end of an era just days away prices at Toys 'R' Us are now slashed 60 to 80%. The place that so famously touted itself as "the biggest toy store there is" now sees its inventory shrinking as people snatch up popular toys for nearly a third of their original prices.

"I remember my parents taking me to Toys 'R' Us when I was a little kid," said Luz Mattingly. "So this is kind of bittersweet for me because I'm getting really good deals for my kids, but they're not going to grow up having gone to Toys 'R' Us like I did when I was a kid."

Mattingly stocked up on toys for future birthday gifts and even Christmas. She says the deals were not that great when the store first announced it was closing, illustrating why she believes the chain went under.

"Their pricing," she said. "I mean some of the toys, even during the going out of business sale, they had some toys that were still cheaper at Target even with their discounts."

But she says the last couple of months since stores began liquidating in April have been good.

We found shelves of Star Wars action figures marked down to $8. Mine Craft toys were just over $10.

Troll dolls for $10 and video games marked down by 70%. Large battery operated cars that were almost $400 now marked down to $159.99.

"I think it was their inability to keep up with online markets and price matching and things of that nature," said Mattingly.

While you may save some cash; you cant purchase with cash, checks or debits cards. Only credit cards.

The iconic toy store will close for good on June 29th according to its official Twitter account.





