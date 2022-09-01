"Bigger & Better" Las Vegas Showgirls go up in DTLV

Sitting on the corner of Main Street and Las Vegas Blvd., are two newly installed Vegas showgirl signs.

Each standing tall at fifty-feet, weighting 6800 pounds, and nearly twice the size of the old ones installed in 2018.

Mayor. Carolyn Goodman says, "bigger is better!"

The sign company, Yesco, is responsible for the new showgirls.

The company is known for their unique and internationally recognizable signs, including the Downtown gateway arches, and signage at Circa Resort and Casino.

If you're curious about what's happening to the former showgirls, well they aren't going far.

They are being refurbished due to weather damage and re-installed on the corner of 4th St. and Las Vegas boulevard.

Mayor Goodman says the "larger-than-life ladies" will be a welcome addition to the downtown area, "You know, a diminutive lady is lovely and beautiful, but a bigger lady is more of the same! So, what we've done is we have taken the "diminutive ladies", showgirls, and were moving them further into the heart of the city," said Mayor Goodman.

On the new showgirls, the headdress alone is five-feet in length and six-feet wide.

YESCO says the headdress had to be fabricated and installed separately from the rest of the sign.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman says the new showgirls are equipped to withstand any kind of weather Las Vegas throws their way.

"We're very excited to see them go up and we've put a lot of research into that deep down into the earth, wind, because you know we get big winds and rains and everything else, that they'll be there forever," said Mayor. Goodman.

The retro-style showgirls are expected to be a permanent fixture in the downtown area, situated alongside dice sculptures and a sidewalk roulette table to truly capture the spirit of Las Vegas.